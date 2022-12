NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person has died and another man was injured as the result of a single-car crash early Saturday morning in the 1500 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk, Norfolk Police said.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and another man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Norfolk Police said.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

The call came in at 2:15 a.m.

Check back with WAVY.com for updates.