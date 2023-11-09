PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Popular Mexican restaurant chain Plaza Azteca has agreed to pay $11.4 million in back wages and damages to more than 1,000 employees following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The Labor Department announced on Thursday the consent judgement came after months of litigation and just before a jury trial was set to begin. The probe included restaurants in Virginia, North Carolina, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The Labor Department says numerous Plaza Azteca Mexican restaurants paid predetermined amounts to back-of-the-house employees, failing to pay some employees the required minimum wage for up to 40-hour work weeks and time-and-a-half for hours over 40 in a workweek.

“Our investigators found Plaza Azteca knew of its legal obligations to pay workers minimum wage and overtime and keep accurate payroll records and yet, willfully disregarded federal law,” said DOL Wage and Hour Administrator Jessica Looman. “The employers failed to pay full wages to more than 1,000 employees. The court’s action in this case is an important step in our efforts to make a meaningful difference in the lives of these workers by recovering their hard-earned wages.”

The judgement also recovered $625,000 in civil money penalties from Plaza “due to the repeat and willful nature of the violations.”

“This outcome sends a strong message to other restaurant industry employers of the costly consequences that can occur when they deprive employees of their full and rightful wages,​” said Solicitor of Labor Seema Nanda. “As we did in this case, the U.S. Department of Labor will strategically deploy our investigative and litigation resources to remedy systemic violations of the law at a national scale across an enterprise’s locations.”

Plaza Azteca has more than a dozen locations in Hampton Roads, with another in Kill Devil Hills on the Outer Banks.