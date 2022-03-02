Play ball! Tides’ season still on despite MLB lockout

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — You might not be able to see your favorite Major League Baseball players this spring due to the MLB lockout, the Norfolk Tides are reminding fans that games will still be played at the minor league level.

The Tides issued a statement on Wednesday saying they’re unaffected by the ongoing MLB lockout and they’re expecting a full season starting in April.

They’ll still have players from the Baltimore Orioles’ organization, but won’t be able to have players who’ve been on the big league club’s 40-man roster. This rule is affecting multiple players across baseball who were called up to the majors last season.

Fortunately for Tides fans, top prospect Adley Rutschman isn’t on that 40-man roster and will be available. The catcher and first overall pick in the 2019 draft batted .285 with 23 home runs and 75 RBI last year in the minors.

The Tides are set to open their 2022 season at home on April 5 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Charlotte. They also just released their promotional schedule for the season on Tuesday, which includes an appearance by actress Kate Flannery, Meredith from “The Office” (June 28), a Celebration of International Bacon Day with a hat giveaway (September 3), a Tidewater Tides baseball cap (September 16) and an Adley Rutschman bobblehead giveaway (June 3).

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Tuesday that MLB had canceled Opening Day and the first two regular season series after the owners and players were unable to come to an agreement on the contract to replace a collective bargaining agreement that expired in December. It’s unclear just how long the lockout will go on.

The Athletic and ESPN’s Jeff Passan do a great job of breaking down the negotiations and how we got to this point.

