DAUGHTERY, Va. (WAVY) — A small plane ran off a grass runway into a soybean on Tuesday night near Daughtery on the Eastern Shore.

The Tasley Volunteer Fire Company says first responders were alerted for an aircraft emergency in the area of 27208 Ravenswood Drive near Daugherty around 6:22 p.m. and found the plane in the soybean field.

Firefighters respond to the plane crash Tuesday in Daughtery. (Courtesy of Tasley Volunteer Fire Department)

The plane was secured and checked for fuel leaks and one patient was taken to the hospital for apparent minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Virginia State Police.