WAVERLY, Va. (WAVY) — A plane made an emergency landing late Thursday morning in Wakefield, Virginia State Police say.

State police say the plane — which only had a single occupant — lost engine power and made the landing outside of the Wakefield Municipal Airport.

Troopers were called to the area just before 12 p.m. No injuries were reported.

It was not immediately known what caused the plane to lose power.