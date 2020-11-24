1 dead after plane crashes into Deltaville garage

DELTAVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say one person is dead after a small plane crashed into a garage Tuesday morning in Middlesex County.
The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 1270 block of North End Road in Deltaville.
State Police have not released many details, but confirmed there was one fatality, They say the preliminary investigation showed a fixed wing aircraft struck the garage-type structure, causing it to become engulfed in flames.
Photos from WAVY viewer Sondra Groft show the extent of the smoke.
This is a breaking article and will be updated.
