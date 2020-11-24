1 dead after plane crashes into Deltaville garage

DELTAVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say one person is dead after a small plane crashed into a garage Tuesday morning in Middlesex County.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 1270 block of North End Road in Deltaville.

State Police have not released many details, but confirmed there was one fatality, They say the preliminary investigation showed a fixed wing aircraft struck the garage-type structure, causing it to become engulfed in flames.

Smoke billows from the crash site (Photo via Sondra Groft)

Photos from WAVY viewer Sondra Groft show the extent of the smoke.

The damage after the plane crash. (Virginia State Police image)

The damage after the plane crash. (Virginia State Police image)

The damage after the plane crash. (Virginia State Police image)

The damage after the plane crash. (Virginia State Police image)

This is a breaking article and will be updated.

Latest Posts: