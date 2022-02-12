Pilot from Langley AFB to participate in Super Bowl flyover

The big game is coming up this weekend and if you watch the pre-game, you may notice an aircraft that flies over Hampton Roads almost everyday – the F-22.



Moments before kickoff, a five ship USAF Heritage Flight will soar over the stadium at the completion of the national anthem for the flyover. This year’s formation will include pilots flying a P-51 Mustang, F-16 Viper, A-10 Thunderbolt, F-35 Lightning and a F-22 Raptor from Langley AFB.



Major John “Cabo” Gunderson will pilot the F-22 in formation with the other aircraft. We had a chance to speak with him about what the flyover means to him.

“Its a really huge honor to be a part of the flyover, and ultimately we are obviously trusted by the public to provide for national defense, so that’s a big responsibility that we have. So to be able to show this to them in this form is really, really humbling and I’m really excited about it.”

The F-22 Raptor Demo Team is based at Langley AFB in Hampton. The team travels the country showcasing the F-22’s capabilities at airshows and special events. As part of the USAF Heritage Flight program, they fly in formation with other USAF current day aircraft and historic warbirds to show both the past and present aircraft of the USAF inventory.



This will be the first time the USAF has allowed the five ship heritage flight formation to fly over a major sporting event.