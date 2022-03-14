Pi Day: Local businesses offering deals on pies Monday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Whether you’re feeling a sweet or savory pie — or both — this Pi Day, there are several deals across Hampton Roads to celebrate.
Pizza deals
- Brother’s Pizza is Virginia Beach is offering $3.14 12-inch cheese pizzas until 6 p.m. on Monday (or until supplies run out). You must order in-person or over the phone for the special.
- Chelsea Bakehouse is discounting all pizzas by $3.14 at both its original location in the Chelsea area of Norfolk, and at Elation Brewing on Colley Avenue.
- Chicho’s Pizza (various locations) from 4-7 p.m. is offering a $3.14 large cheese pizza with the purchase of a large pizza.
- Cicis Pizza (location on W. Mercury Blvd. in Hampton) is offering a $3.14 adult buffet on Monday, March 14.
- Rapid Fired Pizza in Portsmouth is offering $5 cheese pizzas and $8 multi-topping pizzas on March 14.
- Your Pie (locations in Norfolk, VB, and Gloucester) is offering app members $3.14 off a 10″ pizza Monday-Wednesday this week.
Sweet pie deals
- Earth Fare in Williamsburg has $3.14 whole pies from their bakery
- The Fresh Market has Pi Day savings on select sweet and savory pies.
- Harris Teeter is offering select 9-inch pies for $3.14 on March 14 at participating locations.
- Honey Baked Ham Company (locations in Virginia Beach and Newport News) has a printable coupon for $3.14 off an apple caramel walnut pie. Valid March 14, 2022 only.
- Publix (location on Monticello Ave. in Williamsburg) has $3.14 caramel apple and chocolate hazelnut handheld pies in its bakery, through March 15.
- Whole Foods is giving Amazon Prime customers $3.14 off large apple and cherry bakery pies on March 14. In-store only, while supplies last.
Know about a local deal not included here? Let us know at wavywebdesk@nexstar.tv
National Pi Day deals
Other national chains also have deals going on Monday.
- 7-Eleven is making Pi Day easy as pie, with $3.14 whole pizza pies for its 7Rewards loyalty members.
- Slice, which makes ordering pizza easy nationwide, is offering $5 off pizza orders $15 or more for first-time Slice users with promo code PIDAY2022.