Pi Day: Local businesses offering deals on pies Monday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Whether you’re feeling a sweet or savory pie — or both — this Pi Day, there are several deals across Hampton Roads to celebrate.

Pizza deals

Brother’s Pizza is Virginia Beach is offering $3.14 12-inch cheese pizzas until 6 p.m. on Monday (or until supplies run out). You must order in-person or over the phone for the special.

is Virginia Beach is offering $3.14 12-inch cheese pizzas until 6 p.m. on Monday (or until supplies run out). You must order in-person or over the phone for the special. Chelsea Bakehouse is discounting all pizzas by $3.14 at both its original location in the Chelsea area of Norfolk, and at Elation Brewing on Colley Avenue.

is discounting all pizzas by $3.14 at both its original location in the Chelsea area of Norfolk, and at Elation Brewing on Colley Avenue. Chicho’s Pizza (various locations) from 4-7 p.m. is offering a $3.14 large cheese pizza with the purchase of a large pizza.

from 4-7 p.m. is offering a $3.14 large cheese pizza with the purchase of a large pizza. Cicis Pizza (location on W. Mercury Blvd. in Hampton) is offering a $3.14 adult buffet on Monday, March 14.

(location on W. Mercury Blvd. in Hampton) is offering a $3.14 adult buffet on Monday, March 14. Rapid Fired Pizza in Portsmouth is offering $5 cheese pizzas and $8 multi-topping pizzas on March 14.

is offering $5 cheese pizzas and $8 multi-topping pizzas on March 14. Your Pie (locations in Norfolk, VB, and Gloucester) is offering app members $3.14 off a 10″ pizza Monday-Wednesday this week.

Sweet pie deals

Earth Fare in Williamsburg has $3.14 whole pies from their bakery

has $3.14 whole pies from their bakery The Fresh Market has Pi Day savings on select sweet and savory pies.

has Pi Day savings on select sweet and savory pies. Harris Teeter is offering select 9-inch pies for $3.14 on March 14 at participating locations.

is offering select 9-inch pies for $3.14 on March 14 at participating locations. Honey Baked Ham Company (locations in Virginia Beach and Newport News) has a printable coupon for $3.14 off an apple caramel walnut pie. Valid March 14, 2022 only.

(locations in Virginia Beach and Newport News) has a printable coupon for $3.14 off an apple caramel walnut pie. Valid March 14, 2022 only. Publix (location on Monticello Ave. in Williamsburg) has $3.14 caramel apple and chocolate hazelnut handheld pies in its bakery, through March 15.

(location on Monticello Ave. in Williamsburg) has $3.14 caramel apple and chocolate hazelnut handheld pies in its bakery, through March 15. Whole Foods is giving Amazon Prime customers $3.14 off large apple and cherry bakery pies on March 14. In-store only, while supplies last.

Know about a local deal not included here? Let us know at wavywebdesk@nexstar.tv

National Pi Day deals

