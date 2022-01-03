Photo/Video Gallery: Snow covers roadways in Hampton Roads, parts of North Carolina

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Residents in Hampton Roads and parts of Northeast North Carolina experienced a mixture of rain and snow Monday.

From New Kent County in North Carolina, to Gloucester County in Virginia, the first snow day of the new year enveloped parts of the roadways and backyards in the area.

Snow in Virginia Beach, Jan. 3, 2022 (WAVY Photo – Karen Granneman)

Snow in New Kent County, Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo Courtesy – New Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

Snow in New Kent County, Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo Courtesy – New Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

Snow in New Kent County, Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo Courtesy – New Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

Snow in New Kent County, Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo Courtesy – New Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

Snow in New Kent County, Jan. 3, 2022 (Photo Courtesy – New Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

Snow in Gloucester, Jan. 3, 2022 (WAVY Photo -Matthew Twist)

Snow in Gloucester, Jan. 3, 2022 (WAVY Photo -Matthew Twist)

Snow in Gloucester, Jan. 3, 2022 (WAVY Photo -Matthew Twist)

Snow in Gloucester, Jan. 3, 2022 (WAVY Photo -Matthew Twist)

Snow in Gloucester, Jan. 3, 2022 (WAVY Photo -Matthew Twist)

Just north of the Queens Creek bridge in @JamesCityCounty plows are out on I-64. @ARobinsonPhotoj says bridge was definitely slick @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/5mRBrac8ns — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) January 3, 2022

Around 4:20 p.m. Monday, 10 On Your Side’s Brett Hall warned motorists on I-64 to drive safely as snow covered much of the roadways in James City County and Newport News.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson said the snow began to fall across the Peninsula around 2:30 p.m.

Several area school systems closed Monday or announced early dismissals and canceled after-school activities because of Monday’s inclement weather. See the full list at this link.

