Pharrell’s new TV project looking to cast local singers and musicians

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Pharrell is scouring Hampton Roads for local singers and musicians to be part of his new television project.

The Virginia Beach artist is looking to cast locals for his new show which revolves around gospel music.

Although the show is focused on gospel music, Pharrell says he wants a variety of musicians and singers that have backgrounds in a variety of music genres including blues, jazz, country, pop, soul, opera, and R&B.

If you think you have what it takes to be part of this project, send a 5-minute video to GospelShowAuditions@gmail.com.

Guidelines for Submission:

Introduce yourself, name, city, and occupation

Tell us your story in one minute or less

When did you start singing? How did you learn?

Who is your biggest musical influence and why?

What does singing mean to you? How does it hold significance in your life?

Why do you want to share your voice with the world?

Please use a verse in a capella from one of the following songs:

“Amazing Grace” “Jesus Loves Me” “Great is Thy Faithfulness” “The Old Rugged Cross”

The deadline to enter submissions is Monday, June 17, 2019.