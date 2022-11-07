TOANO, Va. (WAVY) – Want to know how to help your pet in an emergency?

James City County’s Office of Emergency Management will be offering a free pet CPR and first aid class from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at Fire Station 1 at 3135 Forge Road in Toano.

Topics will include pet CPR, rescue breathing, splinting and bandaging, safe muzzling and proper handling and transportation.

The class is sponsored by the James City County/Williamsburg Community Emergency Response Team and the Community Animal Response Team programs.

Email michael.powers@jamescitycountyva.gov to register.

For more information, call 757-220-0626.