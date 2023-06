HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Personal property taxes are due Monday for residents in several local cities.

These taxes, which cover vehicles, boats, houses, and more, are due Monday for those who live in Hampton, James City County, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Virginia Beach.

Chesapeake announced in May that they would be extending its personal property tax deadline from June 5 to June 30.

For more information about personal property taxes, visit your city’s website.