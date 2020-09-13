Person transported by helicopter after crash in Southampton County

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. WAVY) — A person was transported by helicopter with injuries on Sunday morning in Newsoms, Southampton County.
On Sept. 13 just before 5:30 a.m., Newsoms Volunteer Fire Department and Boykins Fire-Rescue responded to the 27000 block of Blackhead Signpost Road for a motor vehicle crash.
VCU Health Critical Care Transport Network (LifeEvac) responded by request to the landing zone at Newsoms Station 9 to transport the patient to a local hospital.
There is no information on the patient’s condition or the crash as the Southampton Sheriffs Office is still investigating.
