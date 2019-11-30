Person taken to hospital in critical condition following Smithfield rollover

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — One person was transported to a Norfolk hospital in critical condition Thursday night after they were involved in a crash in Smithfield.

Smithfield first responders were dispatched to Harry Wilson Road around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night for a motor vehicle crash and rollover, the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department wrote in a news release.

Responders arrived on scene and confirmed a person was ejected and another had “self-extricated” from the vehicle.

LifeEvac from Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center in Richmond transported one patient to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in critical condition.

