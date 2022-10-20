NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A teacher was taken to the hospital after a chemical spill at Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk on Thursday morning.

Stephanie Ramsey with Norfolk Fire-Rescue initially just after 11 a.m. that crews were at the school for a “chemical emergency.” In an update at noon, she said the spill happened in a storage room and the teacher had minor injuries.

Students were evacuated as part of safety protocols and they will remain outside the school until the chemical is neutralized.

This is a breaking article. Check back for updates.