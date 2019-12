JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A person was taken to the hospital Thursday night following a crash in James City County.

Dispatchers said they received an emergency call around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The crash was at the intersection of Forge Road and Lakeview Drive, dispatchers said.

Life Evac was launched and took a person to the hospital, they said.

Tune in to WAVY News 10 for more coverage and stay up-to-date through the WAVY News App and on WAVY.com.