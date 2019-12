NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person walked into a Norfolk hospital early Wednesday morning after being stabbed in the Norview area.

Norfolk dispatchers didn’t have many details, but said the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. They got a call at 12:40 a.m.

The victim said the stabbing happened in the 1200 block of Norview Avenue. No suspect information is available at this time, but anyone with information in the case should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.