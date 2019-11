VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed multiple times in the woods behind Jack Rabbit Storage in the 100 block of N. Birdneck Road, near Norfolk Avenue.

Police say five people in total have been taken into custody in connection to the stabbing, which police say took place around 9:40 p.m. The victim’s status is unknown at this time.

No other details were immediately available, but officers are in the area investigating.