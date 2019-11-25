Person shot Sunday evening on Barberton Drive in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police in Virginia Beach are investigating a shooting incident that left one man injured on Sunday evening.

Police said they received the call at 5:48 p.m., for a gunshot wound in the 600 block of Barberton Drive.

Upon arrival officers located an adult male suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Police say the scene is still active while detectives investigate the incident.

At this time police say there is no suspect information.

Police encourage anyone with information regarding this crime to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

Stay with WAVY.com