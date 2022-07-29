HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — An overnight shooting in Hampton leaves one man injured Friday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., dispatch said they were notified of a shooting in the 4900 block of Falcon Creek Way. That’s near Neil Armstrong Parkway.

When units arrived on scene, they located an 18-year-old man who was shot. The man was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed that the man was shot in the parking lot of his apartment building.

There is no further information to release at this time.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about this incident.