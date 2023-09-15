EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — A person was shot Thursday afternoon in a backyard in Edenton, police say.

The Edenton Police Department says it happened just before 2 p.m. in the 300 block of N. Oakum Street near E. Albemarle Street.

The victim said they were standing in the backyard when they heard gunshots and realized they were shot. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Police say the suspect in the case is still unknown at this time, but they believe this was not a random incident.

Anyone with any information in the case is asked to contact the police department.