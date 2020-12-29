Person seriously injured in two-vehicle crash at Godwin Bridge in Suffolk

One person was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday morning at the Godwin Bridge in Suffolk.

Suffolk officials say the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. in the 2200 block of Bridge Road. One person was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, and the other driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The road is no longer blocked off.

Photos from police show one vehicle flipped upside down and another with front-end damage. The crash is still under investigation and one lane of traffic has since reopened.