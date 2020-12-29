Person seriously injured in two-vehicle crash at Godwin Bridge in Suffolk

One person was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday morning at the Godwin Bridge in Suffolk.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning at the Godwin Bridge in Suffolk.

Suffolk officials say the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. in the 2200 block of Bridge Road. One person was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, and the other driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Photos from police show one vehicle flipped upside down and another with front-end damage. The crash is still under investigation and one lane of traffic has since reopened.

