SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning at the Godwin Bridge in Suffolk.
Suffolk officials say the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. in the 2200 block of Bridge Road. One person was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, and the other driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Photos from police show one vehicle flipped upside down and another with front-end damage. The crash is still under investigation and one lane of traffic has since reopened.
Latest News
- Harris to receive COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday; Biden to deliver remarks on pandemic
- Blog: Crisp, chilly sunshine today; Unsettled by late week
- Person seriously injured in two-vehicle crash at Godwin Bridge in Suffolk
- Virginia Beach EMS, firefighters to get COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday
- Grenade purchased at NC antique mall could still explode, ATF says