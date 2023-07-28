PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a woman in relation to a recent death investigation in Portsmouth.

Police say 32-year-old Erica Stone is a person of interest in the case of 60-year-old Jerry L. Craig, who was found dead near the 400 block of Viking Street on July 7.

Stone is also wanted on a charge of unauthorized use of an automotive in Portsmouth. Though that felony charge is unrelated to the death investigation, police say.

Anyone with information on Stone’s whereabouts is asked to call at the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.