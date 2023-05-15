Norfolk police are looking for this person of interest after a reported sexual assault at the Waterside Marriott.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say they’re looking for a person of interest as they investigate the report of a sexual assault at the Waterside Marriott.

Police shared surveillance video of the unknown man on Monday afternoon, after they responded around noon to the hotel at 235 E. Main Street.

No other details in the case have been shared, but at this time the man is considered a person of interest and not a suspect.

Anyone with information that could identify the man is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip through the P3 mobile app.