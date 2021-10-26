Person jumps off West Norfolk Bridge after pursuit, 2 others arrested

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are looking for a person who jumped from the West Norfolk Bridge after a pursuit early Tuesday morning.

The pursuit started at 4:52 a.m. and the vehicle crashed at 5:26 a.m. Two people were arrested and police were still looking for a third person as of 7:15 a.m.

WAVY’s crew at the scene spotted a man getting out of the water, shivering, and with a limp. He walked away as our camera was rolling and WAVY notified officers.

The man spotted limping from the scene. (WAVY video)

The West Norfolk Bridge was shut down for the search, but has since reopened.

Portsmouth police are searching for a person that jumped from the West Norfolk Bridge after an early morning police chase and crash.

Two others are in police custody. @MadisonG_WAVY @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/zcQ9hXkEU4 — Kiahnna Patterson (@KPattersonWAVY) October 26, 2021

The Coast Guard and K9 teams joined in the search and police were still searching nearby neighborhoods as of 8 a.m. Check back for updates on this breaking news.