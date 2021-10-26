Person jumps off West Norfolk Bridge after pursuit, 2 others arrested

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are looking for a person who jumped from the West Norfolk Bridge after a pursuit early Tuesday morning.
The pursuit started at 4:52 a.m. and the vehicle crashed at 5:26 a.m. Two people were arrested and police were still looking for a third person as of 7:15 a.m.
WAVY’s crew at the scene spotted a man getting out of the water, shivering, and with a limp. He walked away as our camera was rolling and WAVY notified officers.
The West Norfolk Bridge was shut down for the search, but has since reopened.
The Coast Guard and K9 teams joined in the search and police were still searching nearby neighborhoods as of 8 a.m. Check back for updates on this breaking news.