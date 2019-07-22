Person injured after fire at Heritage Mobile Home Park

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A person was injured after a fire spread through a home at Heritage Mobile Home Park on Sunday.

According to James City County officials, the occupant of the home called 911 around 6:19 p.m. when they saw a fire in the living room.

Units responded to the home, located on Pocahontas Trail, and saw flames around the front door. Officials say the fire was brought under control just before 7 p.m.

Officials say the occupant was injured and taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond. They did not specify how serious the person’s injuries are.

The home has significant damage and officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

