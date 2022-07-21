NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — One person was injured in a stabbing at The Alley nightclub early Thursday morning.
According to Newport News dispatch, the Hampton Police Division is investigating the incident.
Hampton police said the stabbing occurred at 1 a.m. at The Alley nightclub, located in the 100 block of Newmarket Square in Newport News.
One person sustained non life-threatening injuries.
There is no further information to release at this time.
10 On Your Side is working to learn more about what led up to the stabbing.
