PARKSLEY, Va. (WAVY) — A person was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital after they crashed at the Royal Farms/Fisher’s Corner light on Route 13 in Parksley early Wednesday morning.

The Parksley Volunteer Fire Company says it happened around 5:24 a.m.

It’s believed the car may have rear ended a tractor-trailer as the truck was leaving the light, the fire department says. The tractor-trailer driver kept driving, apparently not realizing they had been hit.

The car towed from the scene. (Courtesy of Parksley Volunteer Fire Company)

The victim was taken to the emergency room, though their exact condition is unknown at this time. Virginia State Police are investigating the crash.