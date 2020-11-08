Person found dead following overnight shooting in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after a person was found dead on the scene following a shooting incident in Franklin overnight.
Reports say police were called to the 600 block of Oak Street regarding a call for shots fired just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
As officers were canvassing the scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police say the investigation is still ongoing.
No further details have been released.
If anyone has information about this crime, they are asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599.
