NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A male was struck and killed by a passing vehicle on Interstate 64 in Newport News on Sunday night while he was in an altercation with another person on the shoulder, police say.

There are few details at this time, including what led to the fight, but Virginia State Police spokesperson Michelle Anaya says it happened on the side of I-64 near Victory Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. when the two drivers were both stopped on the eastbound shoulder.

Sometime during the altercation the victim was fatally struck by a passing vehicle in the right travel lane, police say. The other male involved in the altercation then fled the scene before police arrived. Police currently don’t have a description for that person or his vehicle at this time, but they’re looking for any information that could help track him down.

Meanwhile the driver of the vehicle that struck the victim stayed at the scene, police clarified.

The incident is still under investigation and no charges have been announced at this time.