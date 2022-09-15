A person was extricated from this SUV after being pinned in a crash on Providence Road in Virginia Beach on September 15, 2022 (WAVY/Hayley Milon)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A person was extricated after being pinned in a crash on Providence Road in Virginia Beach on Thursday morning.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. at Providence Road and Profair Way in the Kempsville area, and involved a white SUV and a silver sedan.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department says two patients in total were taken to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the white SUV was extricated.

The silver sedan involved in the crash (WAVY/Hayley Milon)

VBFD says Virginia Beach police took over the case after the extrication. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.