VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A person was extricated after being pinned in a crash on Providence Road in Virginia Beach on Thursday morning.
The crash happened just after 9 a.m. at Providence Road and Profair Way in the Kempsville area, and involved a white SUV and a silver sedan.
The Virginia Beach Fire Department says two patients in total were taken to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the white SUV was extricated.
VBFD says Virginia Beach police took over the case after the extrication. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.