SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person had to be extricated after a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Suffolk.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue says it happened at College Drive and University Boulevard.

The person who was extricated was taken to the hospital for treatment, while the person in the other vehicle refused transport.

Crews respond to a two-vehicle crash at College Drive and University Boulevard in Suffolk on Oct. 19, 2023 (Suffolk Fire & Rescue photo)

Crews respond to a two-vehicle crash at College Drive and University Boulevard in Suffolk on Oct. 19, 2023 (Suffolk Fire & Rescue photo)

Crews respond to a two-vehicle crash at College Drive and University Boulevard in Suffolk on Oct. 19, 2023 (Suffolk Fire & Rescue photo)

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.