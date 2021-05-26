Person dies in storage shed fire in Camden

CAMDEN, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities are investigating after discovering a person was inside a storage shed that caught fire Tuesday in Camden.

The person died in the fire, which happened around 11:30 a.m. at 295 North Highway 343 in Camden.

Firefighters found the 10 by 10 foot shed fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. South Camden Fire Department, Pasquotank-Camden County Emergency Medical Services, and the Camden County Sheriff’s Department responded.

No other details have been released, but the Elizabeth City Fire Marshal’s Office, Camden Sheriff’s Department and the State Bureau of Investigation are all investigating.