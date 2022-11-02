SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person died in a crash Tuesday night on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk.

Suffolk police said in a press release at 12:09 a.m. that they were on the scene of the single-vehicle crash in the 5300 block of Whaleyville, between Cypress Chapel Road and Langston Cemetery. The deceased was the only occupant of the vehicle.

No other information has been released, but crews have set up a detour and the area of Whaleyville Blvd. is expected to be shut down for an extended period for the investigation.

Emergency crews responded to at least two other major crashes on Tuesday in Suffolk. A one-vehicle crash on Route 58 and Pruden Blvd. on Tuesday afternoon left two people hurt and a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 58 between Pruden Boulevard and Pitchkettle Road early Tuesday night led to an extrication and airlift for an adult, and two children being taken to Norfolk General via ambulance.