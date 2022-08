ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A person has died after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning on the James River Bridge.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes, but is also causing a closure of the southbound lanes.

It happened around 10:49 a.m. just south of the drawbridge, per Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya.

The bridge was still blocked as of noon and VDOT is rerouting traffic.

No other details have been released at this time.