SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — One person died after a T-bone crash over the weekend in Smithfield.

The Smithfield Fire Department says it happened around 10:50 a.m. on Benns Church Blvd.

An unconscious patient who was trapped in the T-boned vehicle had to be extricated, firefighters say. That person later died from their injuries.

The vehicle that T-boned the brown SUV. (Courtesy of Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department)

The driver of that vehicle was conscious and taken to the hospital for treatment, firefighters say.

A person in the vehicle that T-boned the other had an arm injury and a bystander applied a tourniquet for bleeding control, firefighters say.

No charges have been announced after the crash and the identity of the deceased has not been shared at this time.