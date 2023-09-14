SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — One person died after a T-bone crash over the weekend in Smithfield.
The Smithfield Fire Department says it happened around 10:50 a.m. on Benns Church Blvd.
An unconscious patient who was trapped in the T-boned vehicle had to be extricated, firefighters say. That person later died from their injuries.
The driver of that vehicle was conscious and taken to the hospital for treatment, firefighters say.
A person in the vehicle that T-boned the other had an arm injury and a bystander applied a tourniquet for bleeding control, firefighters say.
No charges have been announced after the crash and the identity of the deceased has not been shared at this time.