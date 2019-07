ACCOMAC, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters are working a fire Wednesday afternoon that led to the evacuation of the Perdue plant on Lankford Highway.

It broke out around 2:30 p.m., and firefighters are currently at the scene, according to the Accomack Sheriff’s Office.

No injuries have been reported and the cause is under investigation. It was reported as a chemical fire and hazmat teams have been called in. Chopper 10 is headed to Accomac now.