Pep rally helps Portsmouth teachers get pumped for new school year

PORTSMOUTH. Va. (WAVY) — Knowing it can be hard to drag yourself off the beach and get back into the swing of school, Portsmouth Schools threw a party! A huge pep rally was held Tuesday to inspire teachers for the new school year.

“Honestly when I walked in here I thought it was going to be just another boring lecture,” said Cradock Middle School teacher Erica Thompson.

What she and all 2,000 teachers found was a party, with Superintendent Dr. Elie Bracy serving as the host with the most.

“We are giving them a chance to just see each other and unwind, have a good time before we get back to business next week with our kids,” he said.

A pep band and all of the city’s cheerleaders helped entertain the crowd.

There were giveaways, including televisions and Beats by Dre headphones bought with donated funds.

Administrators hope this enthusiasm will carry over into classrooms next week.

“Our goal is to continue to be fully accredited, and of course welcome our students and make our families feel welcome,” said John Tyler Elementary Principal Heidi Lewis.

14,000 students will walk into the district’s 23 schools and centers next week, and if the pep rally is any indication, it’s going to be a great school year.