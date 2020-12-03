Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter to offer Paw-fect Holiday Card Bundles

Beginning this Saturday, December 5, stop by the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter (PRAS) from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and pick up a limited edition Holiday Card Bundle personalized by shelter pets.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Beginning on Saturday, Dec. 5, the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter will offer a limited-edition Holiday Card Bundle personalized by shelter pets.

Those interested can stop by at the shelter between the hours of 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Guests who make a minimum donation of $15 to the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter Adoption Program are eligible to receive one bundle of their choosing – either a dog set or a cat set.

The Holiday Card Bundles are available to the public while supplies last.

The Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter says each bundle comes complete with eight-holiday cards. Four of the cards are personally paw printed by shelter animals and the other four are digital replicas of shelter animal paw prints.

Donors will receive mailing envelopes, stickers to seal the envelopes and a Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter Adoption Bone Magnet.

Every Holiday Card Bundle is wrapped in a red paw print ribbon, the shelter says.

For more information and updates on the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter, visit their Facebook page.

