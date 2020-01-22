Peninsula police departments get drug disposal kits

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A grant is now helping police departments on the peninsula fight against prescription drug abuse and the Opioid crisis.

The grant was used to purchase drug disposal kits.

“What it is, is a charcoal reactive and you can take household prescription medication, you can open up the bag, put the medicine in there, add a little bit of water, shake it up and it deactivates the ingredients,” said Sgt Steven Keppler with the Hampton Police Department.

Keppler says once you shake up the bag, you can close it and then throw it away. He says the United Way of the Virginia Peninsula (UWVP) provided the kits.

UWVP says in 2019, on behalf of the Peninsula Community Opiate Response, they submitted for and were awarded a grant that helped get the kits.

There are different size bags that hold varying amounts of medicine.

Keppler showed off the different sizes, “This is the smallest one we have, there’s also a medium size bag that holds 45 (and) there’s a large one that holds 100.”

UWVP says many addictions begin from family members taking someone else’s unused prescriptions. That’s why Sgt. Keppler says the kits are a great prevention tool and anyone can come and get one.

“They can come down to the Hampton Police Division and ask for them. We also have certain community events where there’s a drug take back twice a year that the DEA supports and well have them there as well,” he said.

Keppler says the kits are free to the public. UWVP says they also awarded them to the Newport News Police Department. Each department was given 200 kits.

