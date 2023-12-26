HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Peninsula-based nonprofit organization delivers free beds to kids in need all year-long. As we enter the new year, volunteers want to serve even more families, but they need help.

The Hampton Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace built and delivered 306 beds in 2023 for families in Hampton, Newport News, Williamsburg and James City County.

The CORE team made its last five deliveries of the year just in time for Christmas Saturday morning.

“For a lot of people, (a bed is a) luxury. For us, we think it’s a necessity,” said Dave Austin, president of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Peninsula chapter.

He and his wife, Marcia, organize volunteers to build and deliver beds every couple of weeks. The Austins work with sponsors and collect donations to cover the costs. Austin explains to 10 On Your Side it costs about $250 to build each bed and buy the lumber, mattress, sheets, blanket and pillow all brand new.

“It’s a community effort,” Austin said. “We couldn’t do it without the community. We can’t do it without volunteers, and we love them all.”

Over the years, the group has provided 1,062 beds. Many of the families are experiencing financial issues or survived domestic violence.

Robert Styron, Sleep in Heavenly Peace Peninsula’s community relations manager, connected with the organization through his church.

“It helps me remember where I came from, because when I was a kid, I didn’t have a structured life for a while,” Styron said. “There were a few times, I slept on the floor and I remember those times. One of the best times of my life thinking back, (is when) my little brother was sleeping on the bottom bunk. I was sleeping on the top bunk. We had just gotten a bunk bed and it was just awesome. I understand a little bit what it means not to have a bed and therefore I don’t want to allow any kids out there not have the necessities of life.”

As the team plans for the new year, they are hoping to find a new warehouse.

“We’d like to find another facility,” Styron said. “The facility we’re in right now, the hosts are gracious. We love being here, but it’s very difficult on our CORE team and our volunteers. We have to take everything down and then put it away. There’s just not quite enough space. We’d like to have a place where we can keep our equipment up, where our CORE team members can go there during the day, [and] during the week.”

The chapter leaders would also like to mentor another chapter on the Southside.

“There’s twice as many people on the Southside, as there are here on the Peninsula. You can just multiply the numbers. We’re hoping that somebody will take up the challenge of starting their own chapter on the Southside in Portsmouth, Norfolk, or Virginia Beach. We could probably use a chapter in all of those cities. The need is overwhelming,” said Austin.

“We can’t do the Southside, We get calls all the time from the Southside [saying] ‘Hey, we’re in need of a bed,’ Unfortunately, there’s nobody there to refer them to. If somebody out there likes what we do and thinks this is a good idea and you’re on the Southside. Let me just encourage you, get in touch with us. Get in touch with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Find out what you can do. It’s a great, great organization to belong to,” said Styron.

Contact SHP Hampton: https://shpbeds.org/chapter/va-hampton/