VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 3-day Liquidation Sale is set to take place this Friday-Monday, excluding Sunday, as part of the Pembroke Square redevelopment project in Virginia Beach.

Pembroke Square Associates, LLC, announced the sale will take place at 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 17-18 and 20. It is a cash-only event and all sales are final. No one can hold any items and it is a first-come, first-serve.

Community members and businesses can purchase commercial and personal use items. The list of items being sold as of the press release include:

Desks

Chairs

Retail garment racks

Glass storefront windows

Light fixtures

Flooring

Kids’ crafts

Marketing supplies

In addition to this list, there will be more available for purchase.