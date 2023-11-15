VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 3-day Liquidation Sale is set to take place this Friday-Monday, excluding Sunday, as part of the Pembroke Square redevelopment project in Virginia Beach.
Pembroke Square Associates, LLC, announced the sale will take place at 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 17-18 and 20. It is a cash-only event and all sales are final. No one can hold any items and it is a first-come, first-serve.
Community members and businesses can purchase commercial and personal use items. The list of items being sold as of the press release include:
- Desks
- Chairs
- Retail garment racks
- Glass storefront windows
- Light fixtures
- Flooring
- Kids’ crafts
- Marketing supplies
In addition to this list, there will be more available for purchase.
Keep checking WAVY.com for the latest developments.