MELFA, Va. (WAVY) – A 33-year-old man from Parksley was struck by a vehicle on the Eastern Shore of Virginia Thursday morning.
According to Virginia State Police, the accident happened on Route 13 in Melfa around 7 a.m.
The man had crossed the southbound lanes at the stop light and was attempting to cross the northbound lanes when he reportedly stepped into the path of a vehicle.
He was flown to a hospital in Maryland to be treated for life-threatening injuries.
State Police said no charges will be filed in this incident.
Latest News
- LIVE: DC mayor speaks as Capitol police chief calls riot ‘criminal’
- Pedestrian struck by vehicle on the Eastern Shore
- Facebook, Instagram extend block on Trump accounts ‘indefinitely’
- Sen. Hawley criticized for saluting Capitol protesters with fist pump
- Newsfeed Now: What happens next at the US Capitol?