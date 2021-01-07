Pedestrian struck by vehicle on the Eastern Shore

MELFA, Va. (WAVY) – A 33-year-old man from Parksley was struck by a vehicle on the Eastern Shore of Virginia Thursday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, the accident happened on Route 13 in Melfa around 7 a.m.

The man had crossed the southbound lanes at the stop light and was attempting to cross the northbound lanes when he reportedly stepped into the path of a vehicle.

He was flown to a hospital in Maryland to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

State Police said no charges will be filed in this incident.