Child struck in hit-and-run near Booker T. Washington High in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a child was struck in a hit-and-run crash Monday morning while walking in the area of Virginia Beach Blvd. and Park Avenue, near Booker T. Washington High School and Norfolk State University.

The child was taken to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters with life-threatening injuries. Police say the call for the crash came in around 7:10 a.m.

No other information is currently available, including a description of the suspect vehicle.

Police asked the public to avoid the area in the meantime. Check back for updates on this breaking news.

