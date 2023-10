VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Monday night in Virginia Beach.

The Virginia Beach Police Department says it happened around 8:22 p.m. in the 1900 block of Lynnhaven Parkway.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

At this time no charges have been filed against the driver, police say.