VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – One person was seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening on Virginia Beach Boulevard in Virginia Beach, according to city police.

The incident took place around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection with Rose Marie Avenue. Police said the person suffered a head injury.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene, but police said they were able to arrest the person a short time later.

No further information was immediately available.