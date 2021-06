PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A pedestrian was fatally struck Wednesday morning on Route 164 at the West Norfolk Bridge in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth police say the victim was a man and one vehicle was involved. The driver stayed at the scene after the crash around 5:37 a.m.

BREAKING UPDATE: We're learning from police this crash is fatal and involving a pedestrian. They say 1 man is dead. This is not a hit and run. Eastbound lanes remain closed. @WAVY_News https://t.co/eSI2ncQ5AF — Madison Glassman (@MadisonG_WAVY) June 16, 2021

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.