NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck in a crash Wednesday night on Tidewater Drive.

Police say it happened around 8:25 p.m. in the 3500 block of Tidewater Drive, near Alsace Avenue. The man who was hit was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

There’s no additional information about the crash at this time, but police say the driver who struck the man remained at the scene.