HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The season of giving is around the corner. You can pay it forward this holiday season by donating food.

A viral Twitter post lists things food banks need and things not to donate.

10 On Your Side talked with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and Eastern Shore to see what things they need on their shelves.

“Those things that are utilized for all different types of seasons. Pasta, pasta sauce, peanut butter. Those shelf-stable items,” said Christopher Tan, president and CEO of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

We often think of canned food, but the foodbank needs spices and cooking oil too. Those items would help families cook delicious meals.

You can even donate things you’ll have at your holiday feasts.

“If you are thinking of donating during the holidays, anything that’ll be on your table,” Tan said. “We would love to have as well. We want our neighbors to experience the holiday season,” Tan said.

Think of that Thanksgiving stovetop stuffing. That’s something the foodbank accepts. Also, cans of cranberry, green beans and corn.

“We want our neighbors to experience the holiday season,” Tan said.

There are things the food bank can’t take.

“Things that have a quick expiration date,” he said. “We don’t want the milk that will expire in a few days. Protein is also something that needs to remain frozen.”

He said not to bring dented cans of food because air can get in and spoil the food.

How to donate

For more on what the Foodbank needs most, click here. You can donate food directly to the Foodbank on Tidewater Dr. or leave food at a drop-off spot. There are local pantries near you that you can get food from. Click here to find one near you.