NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – No job is too big, and no pirate pup is too small as Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, and the newest pup, Tracker, are coming to Chrysler Hall for a pair of shows in December to save the day.

In PAW Patrol Live! ‘The Great Pirate Adventure’, the pups will try to save Cap’n Turbot after he falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, and when they do, they’ll discover a secret pirate treasure map, which leads them on an epic adventure.

It’ll get a little ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom, and they’ll need help from all the pups, including Tracker, as they use their rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork to save the day.

The performance is an interactive live stage show, giving audiences opportunities to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles throughout their mission.

The show takes place at 6 p.m. Dec. 13-14, and tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com, the Scope Arena box office (open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday) and at pawpatrollive.com.

Tickets start at $20, and V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) packages are available for $110, which includes a premium seat and an exclusive photo op with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Each adult and child ages 1 and up must have a VIP ticket.

